The word-of-mouth is growing in favor with each passing day for De De Pyaar De 2. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan’s romantic comedy has concluded its opening weekend on a victorious note. It has surpassed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to score the 3rd highest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 3 detailed report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official update, Anshul Sharma’s directorial added 15.21 crores to the kitty on Sunday. It witnessed a further 10.45% growth on day 3, compared to 13.77 crores minted on Saturday. There’s competition from multiple other releases, including Haq, The Taj Story, and Thamma, among others. But the romantic comedy remained the top choice of cine-goers.

The total box office collection in India concludes at 38.43 crores after 3 days. Back in 2019, De De Pyaar De registered an opening weekend of 38.54 crores, including paid previews. Despite the strong competition, the sequel has managed to match its predecessor without any discounted ticket prices. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 45.34 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of the opening weekend here:

Day 1: 9.45 crores

Day 2: 13.77 crores

Day 3: 15.21 crores

Total: 38.43 crores

Records #3 debut weekend among romantic grossers of 2025

The streak of success continues for Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s sequel. It has surpassed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by a considerable margin to score the 3rd highest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2025.

Here are the opening weekend collections of Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net):

Saiyaara: 84.50 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 48.34 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 38.22 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Param Sundari: 28.48 crores Metro In Dino: 18.65 crores Dhadak 2: 11.97 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crores Loveyapa: 4.75 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 38.43 crores

India gross: 45.34 crores

