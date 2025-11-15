The Taj Story has now entered its third week in theatres. It is witnessing a slow but steady race amid strong competition from Thamma, De De Pyaar De 2, and other releases. The 2025 Bollywood drama has earned 1304% higher collection than Paresh Rawal’s last release. But is it enough? Scroll below for a detailed day 15 report!

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, The Taj Story garnered 28 lakhs on day 15. It suffered a 38% drop compared to 45 lakhs earned on the second Thursday. The pace is steady considering the mid-week blues and competition from Haq, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), apart from the aforementioned rivals. The ticket windows are congested, which is impacting the footfalls.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 17.98 crores net after 15 days. The Taj Story is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. The makers have recovered around 72% of the estimated cost so far. With a good jump during the third weekend, it would get much closer to its breakeven target.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 11 crores

Week 2: 6.70 crores

Day 15: 28 lakhs

Total: 17.98 crores

1304% higher than Paresh Rawal’s last release!

Paresh Rawal was last seen in a leading role in the mystery horror film Nikita Roy, alongside Sonakshi Sinha. Kussh S Sinha’s directorial concluded its box office journey as a flop with only 1.28 crore lifetime earnings. In comparison, The Taj Story has accumulated 1304% higher collection. But that’s not enough, given the Bollywood drama is yet to attain the success status.

The Taj Story Box Office Summary (15 Days)

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 17.98 crores

Budget recovery: 72%

India gross: 21.21 crores

