Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, has concluded its box office run. Released amid negligible expectations, the film failed to make any mark with its theatrical run. It was supposed to release alongside Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, but it was postponed. Eventually, it arrived with a juggernaut like Saiyaara and got sidelined entirely. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood mystery horror thriller was theatrically released on 18 July 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performances of the actors and the overall concept. However, it received criticism for the rushed screenplay and flawed execution. Among the ticket-buying audience, it had mixed to poor word-of-mouth.

Nikita Roy closing collection at the Indian box office

Nikita Roy failed to reach a wider audience and was completely neglected by moviegoers. With Saiyaara becoming a sensation, it also lost its limited shows. It earned a dismal 22 lakh on the opening day, and after spending two weeks in theatres, it concluded its run by earning 1.28 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 1.51 crores.

Box office verdict of Nikita Roy

Reportedly, Nikita Roy was made on a controlled budget of 20 crores. Against this budget, it needed to earn 20 crore net to avoid being a failure, but unfortunately, it couldn’t make it. It earned just 1.28 crores, thus recovering only 6.4% of the total budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crores

India net collection – 1.28 crores

India gross collection – 1.51 crores

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The mystery horror thriller was directed by Kussh S Sinha. It was produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, Prakash Bijlani, Kinjal Ghone, Dinesh Gupta, Ankur Takrani, and Vipin Agnihotri.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

