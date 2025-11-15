Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic horror comedy Thamma has now slowed down at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 has joined the theatrical battle, leading to a reduction in screen count. Despite the odds, Maddock Films’ production has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Scroll below for the day 25 report!

Thamma Box Office Collection (India)

According to estimates, Thamma has accumulated 155.49 crores in India in 25 days. On the fourth Thursday, it added 20 lakhs to the kitty, witnessing a 50% drop from 41 lakhs garnered on the previous day. It is competing against Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), Haq, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and The Taj Story, among others. As one would expect, the multi-way battle is impacting the footfalls.

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial was competing against Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But that now looks out of reach, given that the daily earnings have dropped below 20 lakhs. Including taxes, the gross earnings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starrer stands at 183.47 crores.

Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi’s global lifetime!

At the worldwide box office, Thamma has amassed 209.72 crore gross in 25 days. This includes 26.25 crore gross from the overseas circuits. The romantic horror-comedy has also surpassed the global lifetime of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores). Along with that, it has left behind the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore (208.42 crores) and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (209.50 crores).

Maddock Films’ production now aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2, which has grossed 210.80 crores worldwide.

Thamma Box Office Summary (25 days)

India net: 155.49 crores

India gross: 183.47 crores

Overseas gross: 26.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 209.72 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

