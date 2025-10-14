Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Vasan Bala’s action thriller Jigra. The versatile actress has previously won the coveted Black Lady for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, and Highway. In this article, we’ve rounded up Alia Bhatt’s highly-rated movies on IMDb, and where you can stream them online.

1. Gully Boy (2019)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: Apple TV & YouTube (Rent)

Plot: The musical drama chronicles the journey of Murad (Ranveer Singh), an underdog rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi, who rises from the streets to achieve his dream with the help of a rap artist, MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

2. RRR (2022)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Netflix & Zee5

Plot: Set in the 1920s, this epic action drama follows Bheem (Jr. NTR), a brave tribal warrior on a mission to rescue a young girl captured by the British. During his quest, he encounters Raju (Ram Charan), a determined police officer with a secret motive. Alia Bhatt appears in a brief yet pivotal role as Sita, Raju’s love interest.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The film follows the story of Ganga (Alia Bhatt), a young woman sold into prostitution in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. How she deals with the circumstances and rises to power as Gangubai, a fearless leader fighting for the rights and dignity of sex workers, forms the crux of the film.

4. Udta Punjab (2016)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The Punjab-set hard-hitting crime drama follows the story of a troubled rockstar (Shahid Kapoor), a migrant worker (Alia Bhatt), a cop (Diljit Dosanjh), and a doctor (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who battle addiction, corruption, and the devastating impact of drug abuse.

5. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: The endearing family drama revolves around estranged brothers Rahul (Sidharth Malhotra) and Arjun (Fawad Khan) as they return home for their ailing grandfather (Rishi Kapoor). Amidst tensions within their dysfunctional family and hidden secrets, the brothers confront long-buried emotions and learn to face their past.

