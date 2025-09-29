Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. A Harsha’s directorial got sandwiched amid releases like Jolly LLB 3 and Param Sundari, which impacted its box office run. However, the action thriller is less than one crore away from becoming Sanjay Dutt’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 24 updates!

How much has Baaghi 4 earned in India (24 days)?

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned 2 lakhs on its 24th day at the domestic box office. Despite the weekend boost, there was minimal growth in earnings. It witnessed a slight improvement from 1 lakh earned on Saturday. The net collection reaches 67.03 crores.

Tiger Shroff’s fourth film in the Baaghi franchise was created on an estimated budget of 80 crores. In over three weeks, it has been able to recover around 84% its reported cost. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 79.09 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Week 3: 71 lakhs

Day 22: 2 lakh

Day 23: 1 lakh

Day 24: 2 lakh

Total: 67.03 crores

Baaghi 4 vs Samrat Prithviraj Box Office

It would be safe to say that Baaghi 4 has been one of the fruitful films for Sanjay Dutt. It is only 97 lakhs away from emerging as his 6th highest-grossing films, by surpassing Samrat Prithviraj (68 crores).

However, the daily earnings have now fallen to one lakh. Although, there’s no competition at the ticket windows until the arrival of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on October 2, the action thriller may not be able to achieve the milestone!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Sanjay Dutt in India:

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi (2022): 434.62 crores Agneepath (2012): 123.05 crores Son Of Sardaar (2012): 105.03 crores 81 crores Kalank (2019): Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006): 74.88 crores Samrat Prithviraj (2022): 68 crores Baaghi 4 (2025): 67.03 crores Double Dhamaal (2011): 47 crores Shamshera (2022): 43 crores All The Best (2009): 41.41 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 67.03 crores

India gross: 79.09 crores

Budget recovery: 84%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 94 crores

