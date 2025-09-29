Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to paint the town red with their upcoming romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film has commenced its advance booking at the box office, and the opening day targets for the film are to become one of the best!

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Enter Top 5

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, also starring Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, is all set to enter the top 5 romantic openings of 2025. The rom-com, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, needs only 4.05 crore to claim the 5th spot in the list, surpassing Metro In Dino!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on the opening day will surpass Dhadak 2’s 3.65 crore opening for sure! The rom-com might also aim for a spot in the top 3, surpassing if it hits 7.5 crore total or more on the opening. The only tough nut to crack would be Saiyaara’s opening of 22 crore!

Check out the top 5 box office openings of romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Saiyaara: 22 crore Param Sundari: 7.37 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.5 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the official synopsis of the film says, “Two former lovers in Delhi try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. Who will find their happy ending amid the confusion.” The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma, and Akshay Oberoi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

