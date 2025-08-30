Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is gearing up for its grand release in October. Amid a wave of big-budget, serious films, the upcoming Bollywood entertainer is a breeze of fresh air and a much-needed light-hearted family entertainer. With it, director Shashank Khaitan is making a strong comeback, and we’re all excited.

Over the years, Shashank has entertained cinephiles with his family entertainers, which cater to audiences of all age groups. Almost all of his films have been popcorn entertainers, which have also scored well at the box office, apart from winning hearts with their content. The upcoming romantic comedy, too, aims to provide complete entertainment.

Shashank Khaitan continues the legacy of quirky titles with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Amid Shashank Khaitan’s strong track record, one can clearly see his knack for creating unique movie titles, just like his stories. If one looks closely at his filmography, it can be observed that the filmmaker likes to keep his movie titles fun, with a desi vibe to them. The title of his debut film was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It was instantly likable and rooted.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’s spiritual successor was Badrinath Ki Dulhania, again a very desi and amusing title. Even his last directorial venture, Govinda Naam Mera, had a quirky and fun title. Now, with his upcoming biggie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan keeps his legacy of quirky titles intact, and it is likely to stay in our hearts forever, just like his previous outings.

More about the film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written by Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2025.

