Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has finally been released in theaters. The movie is a mix of romance, comedy, and family sentiments, and has opened to mostly positive reviews from netizens. After watching the first day’s show, moviegoers are actively sharing their experience on X (formerly Twitter).

Param Sundari X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About The Film?

One user who watched the movie on day one wrote, “Watched – #ParamSundari. Beautiful comedy romantic drama. Rating 4 (Stars) Janhvi Kapoor best performance.”

Another cinegoer said the film reminded them of Bollywood entertainers from the past, “#ParamSundari Seeing #SidharthMalhotra back in the movies after so long feels so good. #JanhviKapoor is not bad. She wins my heart in #Danger song. I liked the movie. If u enjoyed #ChennaiExpress #2States watch this. Rating 3 1/2.”

#ParamSundari Seeing #SidharthMalhotra back in the movies after so long feels so good. #JhanviKapoor is not bad. She wins my heart in #Danger song. I liked the movie if u enjoyed #ChennaiExpress #2states watch this .

Rating

⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 #Bollywood #RomanceWriter — ❤️✨️Navitha✨️❤️ (@Navi_avnii) August 29, 2025

A different review highlighted the film’s structure, praising both halves while noting their distinct tones. The user wrote, “Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor Rating: 4/5 First Half – Stylish entry, Sid-Janhvi chemistry, catchy songs & a gripping interval hook! Second Half / Climax – Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown.”

Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor

✨ Rating: 4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟

✅ First Half – Stylish entry, Sid-Janhvi chemistry, catchy songs & a gripping interval hook!

🔥 Second Half / Climax – Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown 💥 pic.twitter.com/yOyo0x73eK — STat. Advait Akash Shah (@advait_akash) August 28, 2025

Some were convinced this could be the next big hit. One fan shared, “Manifesting #ParamSundari to be next super hit after Saiyaara.”

Manifesting #ParamSundari to be next super hit after Saiyaara 🤞 — priya 💌 (@Priya_Thakurr) August 28, 2025

Another kept it simple and direct: “#ParamSundariReview 4/5 stars. A fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter! #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari.”

#ParamSundariReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ | 4/5 stars 🎬

A fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter! #SiddharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari . pic.twitter.com/1rRvXk4rcX — Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) August 28, 2025

However, not every viewer was completely sold. One penned, “‘Param Sundari’ is an enjoyable watch for fans of Punjabi cinema and cultural drama. It’s heartfelt and entertaining, but could’ve been more impactful with tighter writing and more nuanced direction. Rating 3 stars.”

Param Sundari” is an enjoyable watch for fans of Punjabi cinema and cultural drama. It’s heartfelt and entertaining, but could’ve been more impactful with tighter writing and more nuanced direction.

Rating ⭐⭐⭐#ParamSundari #ParamSundariTrailer #ParamSundariReview — Akash _SRkian (@Akash_saxena__) August 29, 2025

Check out the more X reactions below:

#ParamSundarIReview ~ SUPER ENTERTAINER ✅🎬 Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Honestly, #ParamSundari has to be the most ENTERTAINING FILM of 2025 till now. It’s got everything—COMEDY, ROMANCE, EMOTIONS and some really amazing MUSIC🔥 The CHEMISTRY between @SidMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/14SAvr5tT5 — Satyam Maurya🧢 (@Satyam0001m) August 29, 2025

The CHEMISTRY between @SidMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor feels so FRESH and HEARTWARMING, you’ll smile every time they’re on screen together 👌🏻The COMEDY scenes are pure gold, had the whole theatre laughing non-stop 😂

~ CineHub#ParamSundari #ParamSundariReview https://t.co/ElkmOkV6gr — Vivek Mishra🧢 (@actor_vivekm89) August 29, 2025

#ParamSundari :⭐⭐⭐🌟/,5 light hearted love story with culture side shows you will entertain after watch this go and watch I suggest you all ❤️#siddarthmalhotra #JanviKapoor #MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/GzZcele1qr — iamtejan_ (@tejen_basnet) August 29, 2025

#ParamSundariReview: The Tangy Fusion Of Two Flavours. ❤️🧿 Rating: 4*/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ParamSundari is a spotless Rom-com with a blend of humour, drama, romance and the cultural aromas. It will take you to the unforeseen rollercoaster ride which doesn’t give you a single boredom.… pic.twitter.com/jTpXfDEgU4 — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) August 29, 2025

One-word review for #ParamSundari: ENCHANTING. The film stands out as a feel-good entertainer with crackling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, excellent music (especially “Pardesiya”), and visually stunning Kerala locations, notably in the climactic boat… pic.twitter.com/Ad3CTZYVJj — Kapil Bhargava (@lazykapil) August 29, 2025

Param Sundari X Review: Final Verdict

From the chatter on X, Param Sundari has turned out to be a lively entertainer that works largely because of its lead stars. Fans cannot stop praising Sidharth Malhotra’s charm and Janhvi Kapoor’s confident act, with many even calling it her best performance to date. The first half, interval hook, and songs have been the crowd-pullers, while the climax has delivered the emotional kick. On the downside, a few viewers felt the writing dipped in parts and could have been sharper. Otherwise, the film is perceived as a fun family drama with romance and action mixed in.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Param Sundari Music Review: Hey Maddock, Kab Se Thi Main Ummeed Mein For This Suroorifying Ishq By Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami & Shreya Ghoshal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News