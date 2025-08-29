Here’s What Netizens Are Saying About Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari!
What Are Netizens Saying About Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has finally been released in theaters. The movie is a mix of romance, comedy, and family sentiments, and has opened to mostly positive reviews from netizens. After watching the first day’s show, moviegoers are actively sharing their experience on X (formerly Twitter).

Param Sundari X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About The Film?

One user who watched the movie on day one wrote, “Watched – #ParamSundari. Beautiful comedy romantic drama. Rating 4 (Stars) Janhvi Kapoor best performance.”

Another cinegoer said the film reminded them of Bollywood entertainers from the past, “#ParamSundari Seeing #SidharthMalhotra back in the movies after so long feels so good. #JanhviKapoor is not bad. She wins my heart in #Danger song. I liked the movie. If u enjoyed #ChennaiExpress #2States watch this. Rating 3 1/2.”

A different review highlighted the film’s structure, praising both halves while noting their distinct tones. The user wrote, “Just watched #ParamSundari starring #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor Rating: 4/5 First Half – Stylish entry, Sid-Janhvi chemistry, catchy songs & a gripping interval hook! Second Half / Climax – Power-packed family drama + massy action showdown.”

Some were convinced this could be the next big hit. One fan shared, “Manifesting #ParamSundari to be next super hit after Saiyaara.”

Another kept it simple and direct: “#ParamSundariReview 4/5 stars. A fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter! #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhaviKapoor nailed their roles. #JanhaviKapoor is absolute ‘Sundari’ as the title suggests. Make your weekend fun – don’t miss #ParamSundari.”

However, not every viewer was completely sold. One penned, “‘Param Sundari’ is an enjoyable watch for fans of Punjabi cinema and cultural drama. It’s heartfelt and entertaining, but could’ve been more impactful with tighter writing and more nuanced direction. Rating 3 stars.”

Check out the more X reactions below:

Param Sundari X Review: Final Verdict

From the chatter on X, Param Sundari has turned out to be a lively entertainer that works largely because of its lead stars. Fans cannot stop praising Sidharth Malhotra’s charm and Janhvi Kapoor’s confident act, with many even calling it her best performance to date. The first half, interval hook, and songs have been the crowd-pullers, while the climax has delivered the emotional kick. On the downside, a few viewers felt the writing dipped in parts and could have been sharper. Otherwise, the film is perceived as a fun family drama with romance and action mixed in.

