Sidharth Mahotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to arrive on the big screens with their romantic comedy drama, Param Sundari. Tushar Jalota’s directorial is enjoying a good word-of-mouth, but will it beat Sitaare Zameen Par among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 box office analysis!

Param Sundari Pre-Box Office Battle

The advance booking commenced on the right note, as Param Sundari has already sold over 20K tickets on BookMyShow. Around 162.4K have showcased their interest in Tushar Jalota’s directorial on BMS. This means ticket sales are only going to improve in the final hours.

The trailer was very well received, and going by the current trends, Param Sundari could clock a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s predictions, it would debut in the range of 9-11 crores.

Will Param Sundari enter the top 10 Bollywood opening days of 2025?

The top 5 spots will remain out of reach as Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer would need only 22 crores to beat Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s highest-grossing romantic film, Saiyaara. However, Param Sundari has the opportunity to beat Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Maddock Films’ production is sure to enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025. It will throw Kesari Chapter 2 (7.84 crores) out of the top 10 and land at either the 8th or the 9th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

War 2 – 52.5 crores Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Saiyaara – 22 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.7 crores Param Sundari – 9-11 crores (prediction) Jaat – 9.62 crores

More about Param Sundari

The romantic comedy is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025. The supporting cast also features Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Sanjay Kapoor. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

