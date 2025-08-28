It would be safe to say that Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has maintained a good hold despite the negative reviews. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The record-breaking spree continues as Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s directorial has now emerged as the #4 Kollywood grosser of all time worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report!

How much has Coolie earned at the domestic box office (14 days)?

The Tamil action thriller is all set to conclude its second week today. As per Sacnilk, Coolie has accumulated 4.85 crores on day 14. Despite the mid-week blues, it managed to showcase growth compared to the 3.65 crores earned on the second Tuesday.

The net collection of Coolie surges to 269.1 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 317.53 crores. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is slowly getting closer to its breakeven stage of 350 crores. That may be impossible if it does not showcase good growth over the third weekend, followed by a steady hold during the third week. All in all, the stakes are high!

Take a look at the box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 229.65 crores

Day 9: 5.85 crores

Day 10: 10.5 crores

Day 11: 11.35 crores

Day 12: 3.25 crores

Day 13: 3.65 crores

Day 14: 4.85 crores

Total: 269.1 crores

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Rajinikanth starrer is the highest Indian grosser of 2025 with earnings of 176.10 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total of Coolie lands at 493.63 crores. It is now inches away from entering the 500 crore club.

That’s not it, Coolie has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 to become the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Its entry into the top 3 will be out of reach as it will have to beat Jailer (604.83 crores).

Here are the top 5 Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0: 668 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 604.83 crore Coolie: 493.63 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1: 489.51 crore

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 269.1 crores

India gross: 317.53 crores

Budget recovery: 76.88%

Overseas gross: 176.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 493.63 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

