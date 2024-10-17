Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, has finally ended its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. After crossing the mark of 450 crores gross, the film slowed down but continued minting moolah even after premiering on OTT. While it secured a strong total globally, it just missed the chance of becoming 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the Kollywood action thriller was released in theatres on September 5. It received mixed reviews from critics, and due to this, the film didn’t perform up to the mark in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, which are considered Thalapathy Vijay’s stronghold. In Tamil Nadu and overseas, the film was a huge success. Even in north India, it did reasonably well.

As per the final collection update, The Greatest Of All Time did a business of 257.24 crores net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of all taxes, the domestic gross collection stands at 303.54 crores. In overseas, it amassed 161 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection lands at 464.54 crores gross.

Recovery-wise, The GOAT is a big success for buyers globally. But if we compare the domestic net collection with a reported budget of 400 crores, the film is a failure.

Closing worldwide collection breakdown of The GOAT:

India net – 257.24 crores

India gross – 303.54 crores

Overseas gross – 161 crores

Worldwide gross – 464.54 crores

With 464.54 crores gross, The Greatest Of All Time ends its global journey as the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after Ponniyin Selvan 1 (482.70 crores gross). The first three spots are grabbed by 2.0 (655.44 crores gross), Leo (607.66 crores gross), and Jailer (605 crores gross), respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

