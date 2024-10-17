2024 has been a superb year for Fahadh Faasil. It all started with Aavesham, which emerged as a big success globally. His recently released Vettaiyan is doing reasonably well, but most importantly, Fahadh’s performance is being hailed unanimously. Now, he has arrived with a new film, with his Bougainvillea hitting theatres nationwide. It’s aiming to register a good score at the Indian box office on day 1.

Directed by Amal Neerad, the film is a Malayalam psychological thriller. It also stars Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, and others in key roles. While the exact picture of the film’s reception is yet to emerge, early reviews and social media reactions suggest that the Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil starrer has delivered, and it’s another winner on the cards for Mollywood this year.

Kerala will drive the majority of the business of Bougainvillea, followed by Tamil Nadu and some other pockets in the southern states. Fahadh’s stature has increased in the last couple of years, and coming fresh from a solo blockbuster like Aavesham is definitely going to help his latest release. However, one needs to consider the niche theme and genre of the film.

Bougainvillea is totally a word-of-mouth-driven affair, and there aren’t many commercial elements to boast of. Considering all such factors and with no fresh big releases, the film is heading for a day 1 of 1.90-2.40 crores net at the Indian box office. This will be a good start for a film with a niche genre, and with positive word-of-mouth, it has a scope of growing over the extended weekend.

Meanwhile, the last noteworthy release from Mollywood was Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM. It registered a start of 3 crores at the Indian box office. Kishkindha Kaandam earned 0.45 crore on day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

