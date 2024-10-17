Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is the most anticipated Indian film of 2024. Now that it’s confirmed that the film will hit theatres on December 6, box office projections have started flowing in. Some crazy numbers are being predicted for the opening day. But what if we say it will create history even before witnessing its full-fledged release? Keep reading to clear up your confusion.

Recently, the makers released an official post to confirm that the edit of the first half of the Pushpa sequel is locked. It reinstates that the release date of December 6 is final, and there won’t be any postponements now. Amid this, reports suggest that the film might arrive in theatres prior to its actual full-fledged release.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, it is learned that Pushpa 2’s special shows will be held on December 5, the day before its actual release. Yes, if reports are to be believed, there will be a special premiere show in Mumbai on December 4 at 9 pm. It will be followed by midnight paid previews in Telugu states.

In August, Stree 2 broke the 11-year-old record of Chennai Express by amassing the highest collection in paid previews at the Indian box office. For those who aren’t aware, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer earned 9.40 crores through paid previews. Now, with a highly-anticipated film like Pushpa 2 adopting the strategy of paid previews, the numbers of Stree 2 are definitely in danger. If paid previews are held, the film will comfortably cross the 10 crore mark.

Apart from breaking the record of Stree 2, another advantage of paid previews is that if the content is good, it’ll spread a positive perception about the film like wildfire. This positivity will boost the opening and weekend numbers at the box office.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

