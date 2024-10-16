The Gopichand starrer action-comedy film Viswam was released on October 11, 2024 and while the movie is moving at a slow pace, it did show some growth on its 5th day. The movie opened at just 1.5 crore, which was quite less than the actor’s previous movie, Bheema. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie at the Telugu box office.

Viswam Box Office Day 5

On its 5th day, the Gopichand starrer’s India net collections come to 7.27 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 8.57 crore. The movie has earned around 0.4 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 8.97 crore. The movie is now a stone’s throw away from the 9-crore mark. But it needs a more efficient upward graph in the collection to garner a decent worldwide collection. It also faces a tough competition from movies like ARM, Kishkindha Kaandam, and Martin.

The movie is mounted at a scale of 24 crore, and it has only managed to recover 30% of its budget in the 5 days of its release. It needs a serious boost in the collections. Talking about its ticket sales, the movie had a 100% growth in ticket sales on Book My Show from Day 1 to Day 2 which saw a ticket sales of almost 2000 tickets per hour on the ticket booking app.

About Viswam

Apart from Gopichand, Viswam also stars Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Naresh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sreenu Vaitla. The music has been composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

