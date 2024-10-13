Viswam Box Office Collection Day 2: A Good 50% Jump Due To Dussehra With 2083 Sold Tix/Hr

Action Comedy Viswam on its second day has witnessed a very good growth at the box office, all thanks to the Dussehra holiday and in two days the grand total of the film stands at 3.75 crore in India. But is it enough to reclaim actor Gopichand’s glory at the box office?

Viswam Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, October 12, Sreenu Vaitla‘s film witnessed 50% jump at the box office and earned 2.25 crore. Meanwhile, it opened at 1.5 crore at the box office, much less than the actor’s last release Bhimaa.

On the third day, if the film manages to take a little jump, it might deliver a respectable number over the weekend. In two days, the film has registered ticket sales of 85K in total, out of which 50K tickets were sold on BMS on the second day!

Viswam Ticket Sales

The film registered an almost 100% growth in ticket sales on BMS from day 1 to day 2, registering a ticket sale of almost 2000 tickets per hour on BMS. The film is still facing competition from Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Kishkindha Kaandam in Malayalam and recently released Martin.

Viswam Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a reported budget of a massive 24 crore, and it has managed to recover only 15% of its entire budget in two days. Hopefully, the action comedy might see a spike and an upward trend on Sunday, bringing a decent weekend to the table!

