The Mollywood industry witnessed a stellar offering in the form of the Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam, released on September 12, 2024. The movie did not disappoint and was praised both critically and commercially. It also quickly recovered its budget at the box office owing to positive word of mouth.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the ARM’s India net collection stands at 42.10 crore. At the same time, the gross collections are 49.67 crore. The movie earned a decent 27.20 crore with its overseas collection. The action-adventure flick’s worldwide collection now stands at 76.96 crore. This is truly an outstanding achievement for the movie. ARM is slowly eyeing the 80 crore mark regarding the worldwide collection.

The Movie Impresses At The Malayalam Box Office

ARM has passed the litmus test at the Malayalam box office with flying colors. It was mounted on a budget of 30 crore. However, with its 15-day India net collection, it has already amassed 42.10 crore, which has gloriously recovered its budget. The positive word of mouth is furthermore working well for the film.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s Opening Collection

The Tovino Thomas starrer opened at the box office with 2.9 crore. The collections remained static, with a 2.95 collection on the second day. However, the film started witnessing an upward graph from its third day. It took an impressive jump on its third and fourth day, earning 4 and 4.6 crore, respectively. The film earned around 14.45 crore with its first four-day collections.

About The Movie

Jithin Lal directed Ajayante Randam Moshanam. In addition to Tovino Thomas, it stars Surabhi Lakshmi, Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 12: With Massive 277.86% Profit Surpasses Horror-Comedy Munjya – 8th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News