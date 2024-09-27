After the blast of The Greatest Of All Time, a fresh Kollywood release has hit theatres today in the form of Meiyazhagan. Starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in key roles, the film has set itself in a comfortable position and will aim to register a start better than Maharaja and Aranmanai 4. With this, it is looking forward to being the sixth biggest Tamil opener of 2024. Keep reading to know the final advance booking report for day 1!

The film is helmed by C. Premkumar, who has a modern-day cult film like ’96 to his credit. So naturally, this comedy-drama saw a decent buzz building around itself. Other than that, Karthi has built his name in the Tamil market, which has helped in generating some excitement for the film. This was reflected in pre-sales as the bigger chunk of business is coming from Tamil Nadu alone.

Meiyazhagan saw a good response at ticket windows, closing its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 1.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). This includes the sale of over 98,000 tickets at the Indian box office. Tamil Nadu is the biggest contributor in pre-sales, contributing over 1.38 crores gross. It is followed by Karnataka, with around 14 to 15 lakh gross.

Among cities, Chennai is the best-performing center, contributing over 57 lakh gross in day 1 advance booking. If we talk about the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), they have sold over 25,000 tickets.

In terms of the day 1 collection, The Greatest of All Time is the top Kollywood opener of 2024, with a net of 45 crores at the Indian box office. It is followed by Indian 2 (26 crores), Raayan (13.70 crores), Thangalaan (13.30 crores), and Captain Miller (8.80 crores). Karthi’s Meiyazhagan is aiming to make a place after the aforementioned films and register the sixth biggest opening. It is expected to topple Maharaja (4.70 crores) and Aranmanai 4 (4.65 crores).

