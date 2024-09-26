After Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, the next noteworthy film from Kollywood is hitting theatres tomorrow. Yes, we’re talking about Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy. So far, it has received a good response in day 1 advance booking and is aiming to emerge as one of the biggest openers in Karthi’s career. Keep reading to know about its opening day box office prediction and pre-sales!

Early reception among critics

Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the upcoming Tamil comedy drama is scheduled to release on September 27, i.e., tomorrow. It has been carrying a decent buzz, and now, early reviews from some critics are out. Reactions are highly positive so far, and it’ll be interesting to see how the overall reception turns out once the film is actually out in theatres.

Praises are coming in for Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s portrayals. Apart from the performances, the music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Mahendiran Jayaraju are also being hailed.

Day 1 advance booking of Meiyazhagan

The advance booking of Meiyazhagan is going well. So far, it has sold tickets worth 73 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office, including over 43,000 tickets. It goes without saying that the film is making most of its pre-sales from Tamil Nadu, and so far, over 64 lakh gross has been contributed by the state alone. Contributions from other states are negligible.

Among cities, Chennai is at the top with over 35 lakh gross coming in through day 1 advance booking.

Day 1 prediction of Meiyazhagan

In the last few years, Karthi has established as a strong force in the Tamil market. He also enjoys a decent following in Telugu states and Karnataka. So, his Meiyazhagan is in a comfortable position. The Kollywood actor was last seen in Japan, which opened at around 4.15 crores net at the Indian box office. It seems that Japan will be comfortably crossed tomorrow.

Meiyazhagan is aiming to register a day 1 collection of 4.50-5 crores at the Indian box office, which is expected to surpass Sardar’s 4.35 crores. It’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to surpass Kaithi‘s 5.50 crores.

