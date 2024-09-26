Nani fans, where are you at? It’s celebration time! Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has finally achieved the 100 crore mark with its worldwide collections. This milestone was attained after a long wait when the hopes of the same became a distant dream. But as they say, nothing can stop good content from gradually becoming a success.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Day 28

On its 28th day, the India net collections of the Nani starrer came to 62.74 crore. At the same time, the gross collections were 74.03 crore. From its overseas collection, the actioner earned a decent 26 crore. Thus, the worldwide collection of the movie finally came to an astounding 100.03 crore. This is truly a joyous time for the entire movie team.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Yet To Recover Its Budget!

However, while this 100 crore milestone is remarkable, the film must still recover its budget. For the unversed, the vigilante-action film is the most expensive project in Nani’s career. It is mounted at a staggering 80 crore. But the total India net collection is still in 60 crores. Thus, the movie must also recover its budget, which seems a little tricky now. There is also speculation that the film will be released on OTT soon. In such a scenario, the movie might quickly see the end of its theatrical run. However, needless to say, it has indeed managed to impress the masses with its compelling plot and honest performances.

About The Movie

The movie marks Nani and Vivek Athreya’s second collaboration. It stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist. Aditi Balan, Abhirami, and Ajay Ghosh also play pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Surya (Nani), who turns into a vigilante every Saturday.

