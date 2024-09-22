The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was one of the most acclaimed movies in his filmography. From the actor’s performance to the unique subject, the Vivek Athreya directorial received much public praise. However, while the film is now gearing up to be released on OTT soon, it is yet to recover its budget.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the India net collection of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram comes to 61.5 crore. While the gross collection is around 72.57 crore. The overseas collection of the Nani starrer remains decent, with 25.25 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 94.82 crore. With the film mounted on a budget of 80 crore, it has still not recovered the same. The film still needs around 19 crore to recover its budget, which looks like a mammoth task ahead. For the unversed, the movie is also the most expensive movie of Nani’s career to date.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s OTT Release

The Nani starrer is speculated to be released on OTT soon. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be released on Netflix on September 26, 2024. Well, if this turns out to be accurate, then fans who missed the film in the theatre will be able to catch up on the movie soon. However, this also means the film’s theatrical run is now numbered. It has significantly less time to recover its budget at the box office window. The movie is also struggling to achieve the 100 crore target. Even there, it needs around 6 crore more.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Apart from Nani, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. This marks the second collaboration of Nani and director Vivek Athreya. The plot revolves around Surya (Nani), who turns into a vigilante on Saturdays.

