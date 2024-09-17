Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram received widespread appreciation owing to its compelling subject and the actor’s performance. It was also the most expensive movie in Nani’s filmography. Unfortunately, after coming so close to the milestone, the movie seems to have almost lost its coveted target of 100 crore.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 19

Regarding the same, on its 19th day, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram‘s India net collection was 59.30 crore, and the gross collection was 69.97 crore. The Nani starrer earned a decent 24.60 crore from its overseas collection. The movie’s worldwide collection on its 19th day was 94.57 crore. Well, the 100 crore target seems almost gone for the movie. This is unfortunate as the movie came close to achieving that milestone.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s OTT Release Details

Not only this, but it seems that the Nani starrer will not be running in the theatres for long since there have been speculations regarding its OTT release. Yes, you heard that right! Even though there has not been any official announcement from the makers, the rumor is that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be released on Netflix’s OTT streaming. Not only this, but the release date is also out. The movie will reportedly be released on Netflix on September 26, 2024. Well, this might come as happy news for all the fans who missed watching Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the theatres. However, this also means that the days of the Nani starrer in the theatrical run are numbered.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been directed by Vivek Atreya. It marks Vivek and Nani’s second movie after the 2022 movie Ante Sundaraniki. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, while SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist. It also stars Aditi Balan, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around a man named Surya (Nani) who turns into a vigilante every Saturday.

