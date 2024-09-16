Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram witnessed decent growth at the box office, but its coveted target of the 100 crore club might be a distant dream. Because the collections now hardly exceed the 1 crore mark, it seems unlikely that the film will achieve that milestone after coming so close to the same. For the unversed, the movie also marks the actor’s most expensive film.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Day 18

Regarding the same, India’s net collection of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is 58.60 crore. At the same time, the gross collection is 69.14 crore. The overseas collection of the Nani starrer is 24.50 crore. The total collection of the movie now comes to 93.64 crore.

Why The 100 Crore Target Seems Difficult

The Nani starrer could have achieved the 100 crore target, but now things seem extremely difficult for the movie. Courtesy, being Saripodhaa Sanivaaram minting low daywise collections now. It is not even minting 2 crores at the box office now, reducing the pace. It seems that the movie will now close at a worldwide collection of around 95 crore but will miss the 100 crore target. Apart from this, it might also face a stiff competition from the Jr NTR starrer Devara which is all set to be released on September 27, 2024.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The movie has been directed by Vivek Athreya. It also stars Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in the lead roles. The plot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around Surya (Nani), a man who unleashes his aggressive side by turning into a vigilante on Saturdays. As promised to his mother, he can only channel his aggression on Saturdays. However, during this quest, he locks horns with a highly corrupt police officer (SJ Suryah). The movie’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy.

