The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is in no mood to stop and continues raking a moolah at the box office. Despite the usual weekday drops at the box office, its occupancy on Tuesday (September 3) remained strong, especially in the Telugu shows. However, apart from the Indian box office belt, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also getting the cash registers ringing in the international markets.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Impresses Overseas

Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned $206,964 gross net on its fifth day at the North American box office. These earnings were from 406 locations. The total gross collections of the Telugu vigilante action thriller now amount to $2,074,169. Apart from this, the movie has also crossed a proud milestone at the Indian box office. It has managed to cross 1 million ticket sales in India, which is a huge achievement for the film despite some slight dips in the collections.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Box Office Collections On Day 6

The Nani starrer movie’s India net collection reached around 2.75 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total collection to 39.75 crore at the Indian box office. This is, however, a dip from its 5th day collections, which were around 3.5 crore. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had an occupancy of 21.04% on Tuesday (September 3) in the Telugu markets. However, a larger crowd was witnessed during the evening and the night shows. Being mounted on a budget of 90 crore, the film has already managed to recover more than 40% of its budget with its collections. A further positive word of mouth might work even better for the film.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The Nani starrer revolves around his character Surya exacting vengeance on the corrupt and evil individuals in his surroundings. This makes him lock horns with a shrewd and corrupt police officer. The movie has been directed by Vivek Athreya. It also stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles.

