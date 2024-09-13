The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is moving slowly towards the 100 crore club but is still going steady. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the most expensive movie of the actor’s career. Mounted at 90 crore, the film is already a success due to a positive word of mouth and Nani’s brilliant performance.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 15

The Nani starrer’s India net collection, on its 15th day, comes to 56 crore. At the same time, the gross collection is 66.08 crore. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has earned a steady 25 crore with its collection overseas. This leads to its worldwide collections being around 90.08 crore. Nani’s movie is just 10 crore away from reaching the coveted 100 crore mark.

Nani About His Character In Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

In an earlier interview with OTTPlay, Nani spoke briefly about his character, Surya, in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor said that he plays a character who can go to extreme lengths to protect his loved ones. He added that he plays a character who can only unleash his aggressive side on Saturdays. Talking about the movie’s box office collections, the actor said that he is contended with the collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram growing with each passing day. However, he went on to say that he is not here to become a sensation overnight and is happy with a gradual increase in collections of his movies.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The movie has been directed by Vivek Athreya. It also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. The plot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around Surya (Nani), who plays a vigilante who locks horns with all the corrupt individuals every Saturday. During this, he comes face to face with a vicious and corrupted police officer played by SJ Suryah. The movie’s music has been composed by Jakes Bijoy. Nani will next be seen in the Hit The Third Case.

