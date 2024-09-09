The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is witnessing a massive success at the box office. The movie, also touted as the actor’s most expensive movie to date, is slowly inching towards the 100 crore club. It will also be able to recover its budget of 90 crore soon.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Nani starrer’s India net collections were 52.15 crore. Meanwhile, the gross collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram came to 61.53 crore. An impressive collection of 23.50 crore came from the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 85.03 crore. The upcoming days will inevitably be crucial for the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office as it slowly inches toward the coveted 100 crore mark.

Nani has also beat the lifetime box office collections of his last movie, Hi Nanna, with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Hi Nanaa earned 49.22 crore at the box office in its lifetime. Well, the positive word of mouth and Nani’s brilliant performance in the Telugu vigilante-action flick have worked positively for the movie.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Vivek Athreya has helmed the Telugu vigilante movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. About the plot, Nani plays a vigilante who locks horns with all the corrupt individuals on Saturday. In this quest, he faces his nemesis, a highly corrupt police officer, Inspector R Dayanand (SJ Suryah). Apart from Nani and SJ Suryah, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. Mounted on a scale of 90 crore, the movie is reportedly the most expensive film of Nani’s career. The movie’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy. Now, all eyes are on the coming days, when Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will soon manage to cross 100 crore. Apart from this, Nani will also be seen in another high-octane action film, Hit The Third case, which is a part of the super hit Hit franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

