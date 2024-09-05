Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani's Film Already Recovers 46.1% Of Its Huge Budget

Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has successfully completed a 7-day run at the box office, and the vigilante action film has made 41.50 crore in India and 67.50 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is very close to beating the superstar’s last superhit, Hi Nanna (49.50 crore).

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, the film earned 2.10 crore, witnessing a drop of almost 12.40% from the previous day when the film earned 3.50 crore. The seventh day of earnings from Wednesday, September 4, is the lowest collecting day for the film.

Nani‘s film has been receiving accolades and performing well overseas as well. The film marked a $206,964 gross collection in North America on the fifth day, which was a surprising run for a Telugu film this year. Currently, the film is targeting to recover its budget of 90 crore at a quick pace.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Budget & Collection

Made on a budget of 90 crore, the film has collected 41.50 crore, almost 46.1% of its budget. However, there is still a long way to go before the film enters the profit zone. In the meanwhile, it has nailed three major records at the box office in the first seven days of its run.

Nani’s Highest Grosser In North America

The film is Nani’s highest-grosser in North America with $2,074,169 gross collection. This is his second film to cross the $2 million mark at the North America box office.

5th Biggest Tollywood Opener

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the fifth biggest opener of Tollywood in 2024. The film opened at 91.5 crore at the box office and occupied the fifth position.

Here are the top 5 openers in Telugu in 2024.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore

2. Guntur Kaaram: 42 crore

3. HanuMan: 12.55 crore

4. Tillu Square: 11.20 crore

5. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 9.15 crore

5th Biggest Tollywood Film In India & Worldwide

Nani’s action film is also the fifth biggest Telugu film in India & worldwide, currently standing at 41.50 crore and 67.50 crore total.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing films in Telugu in 2024, along with their India and Worldwide collections, respectively.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore| 1054.67 crore

2. HanuMan: 201 crore | 294.18 crore

3. Guntur Kaaram: 127 crore | 181.86 crore

4. Tillu Square: 83.90 crore | 130 crore

5. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 41.50 crore | 67.5 crore

