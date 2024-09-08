Nani’s starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is enjoying a golden run at the box office. The movie is going steady despite facing tough competition from some new South releases. In a few days, it will also be crossing the 100 crore club globally. Let us take a look at the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Nani starrer’s India net collections were 48.90 crore. Meanwhile, the gross collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram came to 57.70 crore. An impressive collection of 23.30 crore came from the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 81 crore. The upcoming days will inevitably be crucial for the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office.

Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Just 19 Crore Away From Reaching The 100 Crore Club

The Nani starrer is inching closer to the coveted 100 crore club. It just needs 19 crore more to cross the 100 crore milestone, which is expected to happen in a few days. It should also be noted that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram still needs to recover its budget of 90 crore despite doing well in the theatres. Nani has, however, managed to beat the lifetime collections of his last movie, Hi Nanna, with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collections. Hi Nanaa had earned 49.22 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Vivek Athreya has helmed the Telugu vigilante movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. About the plot, Nani plays a vigilante who locks horns with all the corrupt individuals on Saturday. In this quest, he comes face to face with his nemesis, a highly corrupt police officer, Inspector R Dayanand (SJ Suryah). Apart from Nani and SJ Suryah, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. Mounted on a scale of 90 crore, the movie is reportedly the most expensive film of Nani’s career. The movie’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy. Now, all eyes are on the coming days, when Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will soon manage to cross 100 crore.

Must Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani Earns 79% Of His Last Super Hit Hi Nanna’s Lifetime Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News