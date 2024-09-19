The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram might have been well received by the masses and critics alike, but things seem not that rosy regarding the box office sphere. It is not a hidden fact that the Vivek Athreya starrer marks the most expensive film of Nani’s career. However, the movie is now struggling to recover its budget.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Will Struggle With The Budget Recovery

Talking about the same, within 21 days of its release, the total India net box office collection for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram comes to 60.30 crore. While this is not an alarming number, it is insufficient to recover its 80 crore budget. The Nani starrer needs 20 crore more to recover its budget, which seems extremely difficult now. The collections are moving at a languid pace, which will make this target challenging.

Nani’s Film To Release On OTT Soon?

Amid this, rumors exist that the Nani starrer might witness its OTT release soon. Yes, you heard that right! Speculations are rife that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix on September 26, 2024. Well, if this is true then the theatrical run of the action flick is anyways numbered. Saripodhaa Sanivaaran might not have enough days to recover its budget. Apart from this, the worldwide collection of the movie involving the gross and overseas collection comes to around 95 to 96 crore. This means that it might also miss the 100 crore target. Well, it will be a bummer if the movie misses these two targets.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been directed by Vivek Athreya. This marks Vivek and Nani’s second movie after Ante Sundaraniki. It also stars Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Surya (Nani), who turns into a vigilante on Saturdays to unleash his aggressive nature.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office: Crossing $2 Million Landmark In North America & Another Milestone In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News