It seems to be the era of horror flicks! Sohum Shah and the team made the most of it as they re-released Tumbbad in Indian theatres. The content has worked very well among cine-goers in 2024, and box office collections surpass expectations every new day. The massive return on investments is set to leave behind the profits of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Scroll below for the exciting details!

Re-Release Box Office Collections

On the second Tuesday, Tumbbad maintained its one crore+ streak, collecting 1.03 crores at the box office. The re-release total after 12 days stands at 23.66 crores. The folk horror film returned to theatres on September 13, 2024, and will cross the 25 crore mark before the end of the second week.

Budget + OG Box Office Collections

Made on a budget of 15 crores, the Sohum Shah starrer earned 13.48 crores in its original run. However, it fell short by an inch in recovering its budget and was declared a losing affair at the box office in 2018.

Return on Investment (ROI)

Combining the OG + re-release collections, Tumbbad has made a total of 37.14 crores at the box office. Here’s how we calculate ROI:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

When calculated, Tumbbad re-release has pushed the profit percentage to 147.6% so far. The film is officially a big success at the box office.

(Please note that here, we’re considering the budget that was reported back in 2018, and it doesn’t include the marketing cost of re-release)

To soon beat profits of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD was a super-hit in the Hindi language with a return on investment of 156.52%. Tumbbad needs to add a sum of 39 crores to its box office collections to hit 160% ROI and beat the 2024 epic dystopian sci-fi action drama. Indeed, it is an unbelievable feat! That milestone will also be unlocked before the completion of the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Historic 208% Growth In 24 Hours, Beats The GOAT To Score The 2nd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News