The next big outing in Indian cinema is Devara, which is leaving us mind-boggled with its pre-release hype. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is two days away from release, but the pre-sales for the opening day are on fire. There’s been a monumental growth in advance booking in the last 24 hours, and below are all the details you need!

Devara will be released in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. The anticipation is sky-high because Jr NTR returns to the big screens after two and a half years. There’s also humungous expectation since his last release was the blockbuster RRR (2022). The action drama brings the best of both worlds since Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in leading roles.

Devara Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

As per the latest update at 11:15 AM IST, Devara has added collections of 29 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 1. This is a mind-blowing growth of a whopping 208% compared to pre-sales earnings of 9.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on Tuesday morning.

Around 10.49 lakh+ tickets have been sold so far from over 5,500 shows across the nation. Telangana is the leading state in pre-sales with earnings of 14.20+ crores gross, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 10.30+ crores gross.

In terms of cities, Hyderabad (11.70 crores gross) is performing the best, while Bengaluru (3.45 crores gross) is second, and the gap between the two is considerable.

More about Devara

Apart from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara also stars Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

The film, jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, has been divided into two parts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Box Office Collection Day 11: Earth-Shattering 140% Returns, Beats Ghilli To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Re-Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News