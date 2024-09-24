Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is the biggest surprise of 2024. The horror-comedy flick, made on a budget of only 60 crores, has grown by leaps and bounds to become the most profitable film of the year. Unfortunately, after achieving many feats, it will fail to enter the top five Indian grossers in Australia. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

After the humungous success of Stree (2018), the sequel was expected to enjoy impressive hype. But Amar Kaushik and his team knocked it out of the park, attracting footfalls from overseas circuits like Singapore and North America despite Hollywood biggies like Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us shining bright!

Stree 2 Box Office (Australia)

According to Nishit Shaw, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has accumulated a total sum of 12.56 crores (A$2.19 million) in Australia. It previously made a smashing entry into the Top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market, leaving behind biggies like Sanju (A$2.41 million), PK (A$2.11 million), and Fighter (A$1.99 million).

Despite the impressive box office collection, Stree 2 will miss entering the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films in Australia. It is currently in the last leg of its theatrical run and stands at the 7th spot. The next aim is Dangal (A$2.63M), which is inches away with a small margin, but unfortunately, that will also not be achieved.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers in Australia below:

Animal: A$5.02 million

Pathaan: A$4.72 million

Jawan: A$4.68 million

Padmaavat: A$3.16 million

Dunki: A$2.82 million

However, if one considers the individual run, Stree 2 has surpassed expectations and will conclude its lifetime on an impressive note. The film deserves to be celebrated, and it will be one of the most memorable box office journeys in the history of Bollywood.

