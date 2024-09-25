Stree 2 is the second Bollywood film ever to have entered the 600 crore club. It has achieved many milestones in its theatrical run and would have continued to do so, but the Devara storm is incoming in two days. Unfortunately, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will fail to become the highest-grossing film of 2024 by a few inches. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It has surpassed many roadblocks in its box office journey and maintained a strong momentum. While many thought the theatrical run would end by the second week of September, that has been far from the case. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film will conclude its journey as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

Box Office Collection Day 41

On the sixth Wednesday, Stree 2 continued its impressive run as it brought in box office collections of 1.35 crores. This is a slight dip of only 10% compared to 1.15 crores minted the previous day. The overall earnings after 41 days now stand at 607.07 crores.

Devara may wash Stree 2 out of theatres

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan led Devara is roaring loudly in advance booking and will witness one of the biggest openings of 2024. It will dominate the screens starting September 27, 2024 and there are chances that Stree 2 will be pushed out of the theatre screens.

Will fail to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, with lifetime collections of 653.21 crores in all languages. Stree 2 will still need around 46 crores more to achieve that mark. That will not be possible due to Devara.

This means that Amar Kaushik‘s directorial will conclude its theatrical run at around the 610 crore mark as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

