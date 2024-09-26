Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Hemal Ingle’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has turned out to be a commercial winner at the Indian box office. Within the first few days, it recovered its entire cost and started minting returns. It’s already among the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024 and it is just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Recovered the budget in just 4 days!

Riding high on nostalgia, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel enjoyed a superb response from the Marathi audience. Despite mixed reviews, the film amassed a solid total due to the goodwill of its predecessor and the reunion of veteran actors. Released on National Cinema Day (September 20), the film clocked 9.04 crores net at the Indian box office in just 4 days, thus recovering the budget of 8 crores.

Recovering the budget within the opening week is a big thing, and it’ll be interesting to see how far Navra Maza Navsacha 2 goes in minting returns.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 box office update

After a fantastic opening weekend of 7.84 crores, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 managed a steady pace during weekdays. On day 4 (Monday), it earned 1.20 crores. On day 5 (Tuesday), it added another 1.10 crores. On day 6 (yesterday), it went below the 1 crore mark and added an estimated 0.90 crore. It takes the sequel to 11.04 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 11.04 crores in the kitty already, the Sachin Pilgaonkar and Swapnil Joshi starrer is already the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024 and is inches away from beating Juna Furniture (12.45 crores) to become the second highest-grossing Marathi film of the year.

Will it surpass Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2?

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 (2015) had amassed around 18 crores net at the Indian box office and is among Swapnil Joshi’s highest grossers. With 11.04 crores already in, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 needs another 6.97 crores to topple Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2. Though the target seems easy, things are uncertain as tomorrow, Dharmaveer 2 is arriving in theatres. The Prasad Oak starrer is witnessing a grand release, and it is expected to dent the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel’s show count.

Day-wise breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2 at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.20 crores

Day 5 – 1.10 crores

Day 6 – 0.90 crore

Total – 11.04 crores

