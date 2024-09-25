Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 42 (Early Trends): Fails Beat To Pushpa: The Rule By Only 0.30 Crore

Stree 2 in 42 days stands at 608+ crore and if this is not magic then we wonder what is! Made on a budget of 60 crore, the film has earned a profit of a staggering 913%, and this success is unbelievable and unimaginable. However, the film has now started to slow down and it seems like it might not be able to cross some remaining milestones.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 42

On the 42nd day, 6th Wednesday, September 25, the film earned in the range of 1.25 – 1.40 crore taking a slight drop from the previous day. However, after ruling the biggest single days since long, it finally surrendered to Allu Arjun!

Yes, you read that right, with the 1.25 crore on day 42, the horror comedy failed to beat the biggest 42nd day collection in Hindi films, recorded by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. The action film earned 1.55 crore on the 42nd day at the box office.

Only Record In Hindi Cinema

While Shraddha Kapoor‘s film might not have been able to make Pushpa: The Rule, bend at the box office, it has definitely, earned the only record in the history of the Indian Cinema which belonged to Uri: The Surgical Strike to date.

Stree 2 is now the only Indian film that has collected 1+ crore every single day for 42 continuous days at the box office, a record that was earlier with Vicky Kaushal’s war film. After 42 days, Stree 2 stands at 608+ crore, and the film might yet again witness a jump over the weekend!

