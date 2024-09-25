This year, the Marathi film industry is experiencing some great films, with many of them performing well at the box office. The year started with Nana Patekar delivering a box office banger and now Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has also crossed the 10 crore mark at the box office, running swiftly towards success.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

On the 5th day, Tuesday, September 24, the film starring Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkar, Hemal Ingle, and Swapnil Joshi witnessed a very minimal drop, bringing 1.06 crore at the box office. The film earned 1.20 crore on the previous day.

In 5 days, the total collection of the comedy-drama stands at 10.36 crore, bringing more profit to the table. The film recovered its entire budget in three days and has embarked on a profit-making journey from day 4.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Budget & Collection

The comedy-drama helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar is a sequel to the film of the same title by the actor-filmmaker with the same cast. The first part of the film was a theatrical success and now the second part is moving ahead in the same direction. Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, the film has already earned, 29.5% profit.

Third Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Of 2024

After axing Nana Patekar‘s Ole Aale, Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is now the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. In fact, it is only 2.15 crore to claim the spot for the second-highest Marathi grosser of 2024, kicking Juna Furniture from number 2.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi Films in 2024.

1. Naach Ga Ghuma: 23.55 crore

2. Juna Furniture: 12.45 crore

3. Navra Maza Navsacha 2: 10.36 crore

4. Ole Aale: 7.37 crore

5. Gharat Ganpati: 4.27 crore

