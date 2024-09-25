Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be one of the biggest stars global stars right now but the actress had her fair share of hits, misses, highs and lows. In fact, she once experienced one of her lowest box office phase which started exactly 15 years ago on September 25, 2009.

Priyanka Chopra’s Disaster

On September 25, 2009, PeeCee arrived in the theaters with her way too-experimental film What’s Your Raashee! The film starred Priyanka alongside Harman Baweja. However, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it was a disaster at the box office.

Priyanka Challenged Kamal Haasan

Challenging Kamal Haasan, who played 10 characters in Dasavatharam, Priyanka Chopra played 12 characters in What’s Your Raashee. The official synopsis of the film says, “A young man has only ten days to locate his soulmate as dictated by the stars, otherwise he could lose a fortune. He thus embarks on a journey through love, looking through twelve girls to find the one who fits his horoscope.”

What’s Your Raashee Budget & Collection

Made on a budget of 32 crore, the film had a disastrous run, registering a lifetime collection of 10 crore. The film incurred a loss of almost 68.75%. This disastrous run that started for Priyanka Chopra on September 25, 2009, with the release of What’s Your Raashee, stayed with the actress for two years with a continuous disastrous streak at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan – A Saving Grace

Shah Rukh Khan then arrived as a saving grace for Priyanka Chopra’s box office disasters after What’s Your Rashee when Don 2 was released in the year 2011, ending her number drought at the box office.

