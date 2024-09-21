Box Office Clash Flashback: Kareena Kapoor Khan With 175% Higher Opening Destroyed Queen Ekta Kapoor's Debut On Sep 21, 2001!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those star kids who turned into a superstar the moment she walked into the silver screen. After making her debut from Refugee in the year 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the actress signed a sensational film titled Ajnabee that was released on September 21, 2001, coinciding with Bebo’s birthday!

Ajnabee Box Office Budget & Collection

Helmed by Abbas – Mastan, the film was made on a budget of almost 17 crore and earned 17.5 crore at the box office recovering its entire budget. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Bobby Deol & Bipasha Basu, and clashed at the box office.

Ajnabee VS Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta Box Office

Kareena Kapoor Khan, at the beginning of her career, clashed at the box office with Govinda‘s Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta at the box office. Both films were released on September 21, 2001 and while one failed, the other sailed!

Interestingly, Kareena, who recently produced her film The Buckingham Murders along with Ekta Kapoor, clashed with her co-producer in 2001! When Ajnabee clashed with Govinda’s comedy film starring Sushmita Sen, it was Ekta Kapoor’s first film in the industry! Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was the first film produced by Ekta R Kapoor!

Ajnabee VS Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta Opening

On the opening day, September 21, 2001, Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Bolta opened on 60 lakh on day 1. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ajnabee earned 175% higher on the opening day and registered 1.65 crore! Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta, on the other hand, was made on a budget of 8 crore and earned only 7.7 crore at the box office, not being able to recover its budget!

Ajnabee over the time got a cult status and has a fan following for the song Kaun Main Haan Tum as well! The film was based on the sensational topic of wife swapping and was critically well-recieved given the suspense!

