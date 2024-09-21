Veer Zaara is shining bright like a star even two decades later of its original release. Amid the absence of major Bollywood films, several Bollywood classics tried their luck with re-runs, and Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s cult classic is one of them. With a legacy behind it, the film is still entertaining the audience on the big screen, and yesterday, with discounted rates of National Cinema Day coming into play, the film enjoyed the highest collection ever since it re-released in theatres. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, the Bollywood romantic drama has enjoyed re-runs on several occasions, and each time, the audience has loved it. This time, it’s turning out to be the most successful re-run, and there’s no sign of wrapping up. Until any big Bollywood release hits theatres, this Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer is expected to keep going.

Veer Zaara was re-released in theatres on September 13, and it started off well by earning 20 lakh. With consistent footfalls coming in, the film ended its opening week by earning 1.55 crores net at the Indian box office. Yesterday, with tickets priced at just ₹99 at most theatres, the Yash Chopra directorial enjoyed good attention from the audience. It earned 22 lakh on National Cinema Day, which was a 57.14% growth from Thursday’s 14 lakh.

Inclusive of yesterday’s collection, the 8-day total of re-release stands at 1.77 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 2.08 crores gross.

For those who aren’t aware, Veer Zaara‘s initial run in 2004 grossed 98 crores at the worldwide box office. Subsequent re-runs until February 2024 added another 2.80 crores. With the latest re-release, the film has added another 2.08 crores, taking the overall global tally to a whopping 102.88 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers 3rd Best Opening For A Marathi Film In Post-COVID Era, Ved Remains At The Top

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News