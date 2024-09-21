Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Ashok Saraf, and others, has managed to pull off one of the biggest starts in the history of Marathi cinema. Of course, the occasion of National Cinema Day played a crucial role in achieving a solid start, but apart from that, it’s the nostalgia factor that attracted huge footfalls yesterday. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 box office collection report!

For those who don’t know, the latest Marathi comedy entertainer is a sequel to Navra Maza Navsacha, which was released in 2005. The first installment was a big theatrical success and attained popularity through its TV screening. Over the years, the film gained a cult classic status, which set the standard high for the sequel.

Boosted by National Cinema Day, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 marked a fantastic opening at the Indian box office, with the majority of business coming in from Maharashtra. It is learned that the film amassed 1.90 crores net on its day 1, which is superb. It performed better in big cities like Mumbai and Pune, but what’s more exciting is that the response from B and C centers was also good.

With 1.90 crores on board for day 1, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 registered the third biggest opening for a Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s Ved is at the top with 2.25 crores. Prasad Oak’s Dharmaveer is in second place with an opening day collection of 2.05 crores.

Take a look at the top Marathi openers in the post-pandemic era:

Ved – 2.25 crores

Dharmaveer – 2.05 crores

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 1.90 crores

Pawankhind – 1.25 crores

The opening weekend is expected to be in the range of 5 crores, and after that, everything will boil down to word-of-mouth.

