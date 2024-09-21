The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is now just a few crores away from hitting the mark of 450 crores gross at the worldwide box office. However, it seems that the film will miss another bigger milestone of 500 crores. After the fantastic opening week, the magnum opus witnessed considerable drops during weekdays. No doubt, the weekend business is pumping up the overall tally, but it isn’t enough to achieve new heights. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Venkat Prabhu-directed film opened to mixed reviews on September 5. Still, purely on the basis of Thalapathy Vijay’s superstardom, The GOAT smoothly crossed the 400 crore barrier globally. However, now, the role of content is coming into play, and that’s where the film is lagging behind. If we look at the numbers in isolation, the result is very good, but considering the exorbitant cost, a much bigger score is needed in the lifetime run.

With strong backing from Tamil Nadu, The Greatest Of All Time has amassed 238.87 crores net so far at the Indian box office, which equals 281.86 crores gross after including taxes. Internationally, it is raking in wonders, and so far, 153 crores gross have been accumulated. Combining both, the film stands at a healthy total of 434.86 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 16 days.

This weekend, the mark of 450 crores is expected to be touched, but again, during weekdays, The Greatest Of All Time will suffer bigger drops, which would prove to be hurdles in the journey towards the global 500 crore club.

Meanwhile, The GOAT is currently Thalapathy Vijay‘s second-highest-grossing film. Leo is at the top with a collection of 607.66 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

