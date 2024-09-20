Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time enjoyed the benefit of the Eid-E-Milad holiday, but after that, it witnessed a significant drop at the Indian box office and fell below 3 crores net. The drop was very harsh, as a decline of over 60% was registered, but still, it did enough to make a smashing entry into the 200 crore club in the home state. Yes, you read that right! The GOAT has hit a double century in Tamil Nadu.

The Venkat Prabhu directorial suffered a setback in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, but it has pulled off a solid enough total due to Tamil Nadu’s strong backing. Considering the exorbitant costs involved, the collection is still not up to the mark, but if we talk about the recovery of buyers, the GOAT is already a profitable venture in the state.

Yesterday, The Greatest Of All Time stayed lower but managed to cross 200 crores gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. With this, the magnum opus has become the third film to score a double century in the state. Also, Thalapathy Vijay has become the only actor to have two 200 crore grossers in his home state. Before The GOAT, his Leo achieved this feat.

Besides Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is also a part of the 200 crore club. For those who don’t know, it did a business of around 225 crores gross in Tamil Nadu and is currently the second highest-grossing film. The GOAT is expected to surpass its lifetime collection in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was released in theatres on September 5. It is running in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu in theatres.

