Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara is among the latest re-releases from Bollywood that are currently running in theatres. With its previous and latest re-runs, the romantic drama has unleashed a big milestone at the worldwide box office as it entered the 100-crore club with its global gross collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, the film was originally released in 2004. Upon its original run, it was a big theatrical success both in India as well as overseas. Back then, it earned 43 crores net at the Indian box office. Globally, it grossed over 95 crores, thus missing the century by a few crores. Now, all thanks to special shows over the years, it has hit a deserving century.

As per Pinkvilla, Veer Zaara amassed 2.50 crores gross through its re-runs between 2005 and 2023. Even in February 2023, it made decent money through a re-release by adding another 0.30 crore. Now, in the latest edition of re-release, the film made an impressive 1.45 crores in just 5 days. In the absence of major Bollywood releases, it is getting its share of audience even after 20 years.

After including re-runs over the years, the worldwide collection of Veer Zaara has now crossed the 100 crore mark, and its current total stands at 101.89 crores gross.

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer recorded 1.33 crore+ footfalls during its original theatrical run and was declared a super-hit at the Indian box office. Over the years, it cemented its legacy among Bollywood’s romantic dramas. Apart from brilliant performances and direction, the film is still remembered for its evergreen music album.

