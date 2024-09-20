Only sky is the limit for Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2, which is rising and shining at the box office. It has already been declared a super-hit, so whatever is being added is a bonus! On National Cinema Day today, another major jump is expected, and the early signs are too good to be true. Scroll below for the advance booking updates on day 37.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. A day before the big release, it enjoyed a glorious pre-sales. The streak of success continued with a bumper opening day, and the strong buzz continued during the opening weekend. It has surpassed many Hindi films throughout its theatrical run and scored many of the highest weeks by beating Jawan, Pathaan, and Baahubali 2 (Hindi), among others.

Stree 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 37

As per the latest box office update flowing in, Stree 2 has already earned 2.79 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 37. This is an unimaginable trend for a movie that has entered its sixth week at the box office. But we aren’t surprised as this is yet another occasion when Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has surpassed our expectations.

Around 2.45 lakhs+ ticket sales have been registered via advance booking. This includes 1.92 lakh+ tickets from National cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis).

To score 5 crores+ earnings on National Cinema Day?

There is little to no competition at the Hindi box office currently. The Buckingham Murders is witnessing a slow pace at the box office and isn’t posing any threat. On the other hand, Laila Majnu and Veer Zara re-release also stay on the lower end. Sohum Shah led Tumbbad re-release is the only other film enjoying massive footfalls.

Given the current trends, there is a high possibility that Stree 2 may clock box office collections of 5 crores+ today. This will be a massive boost, pushing it closer to the 600 crore club.

