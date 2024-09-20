The 2024 horror-comedy Stree 2 is now the highest-grossing Hindi film. Despite its 1 month+ long run in theatres, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer refuses to slow down. The collections witnessed a fall on Thursday, but there’s nothing to worry about because National Cinema Day will compensate. Scroll below for day 36 updates at the box office.

In its theatrical run, Stree 2 has surpassed expectations with each passing day and enjoyed a record-breaking spree. It witnessed better trends than most Bollywood biggies, including Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run, and profits are massively increasing with impressive box office collections.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 36 Early Trends

As per the latest trends flowing in, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led film has added box office collections in the range of 1.70-1.85 crores on day 36. This is a drop of around 19-11% compared to 2.10 crores earned on the fifth Wednesday.

The overall collections of Stree 2 after 36 days will land somewhere between 589.8-589.95 crores. It is now only 10 crores away from entering the 600 crore club!

Stree 2 yet to beat Jawan (India) collections

While the horror-comedy flick has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India by beating Jawan (Hindi), it is yet to surpass the collections in all languages of Shah Rukh Khan starrer. For the unversed, the 2023 Atlee directorial was released in 3 languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and accumulated a total of 640.42 crores nationwide.

National Cinema Day to boost earnings!

Today marks National Cinema Day, and movie tickets will be available for Rs 99 only. There are few options in theatres besides The Buckingham Murders and some re-releases in Hindi. Stree 2 is sure to make the most of this occasion and mint massive moolah at the box office.

