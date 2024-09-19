The Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders maintains a decent pace at the box office despite the collections moving slowly. The film has managed to cross the 8 crore mark with its 5-day collections. Let us look at how the movie fared on its sixth day.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 6

The Buckingham Murders’ total India net collection, including its 5-day box office collection, is 8.82 crore. The movie is now fast inching towards the 9 crore mark. On its sixth day (September 18), the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer earned 0.60 crore at the box office. It fell below the 1 crore mark on Wednesday, which was an unmissable dip. However, it will be interesting to see whether the collection can witness an upward graph in the coming days.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1- 1.62 crore

Day 2- 2.41 crore

Day 3- 2.72 crore

Day 4- 1.06 crore

Day 5- 1.01 crore

Day 6- 0.60 crore

Meanwhile, The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta recently spoke about the movie’s box office performance. Talking about the film’s slow box office performance, Mehta told DNA that he finds it extremely demeaning when the movie is reduced to just box office numbers. He further added that people do not understand how a movie’s business model actually works.

About The Buckingham Murders

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Buckingham Murders also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and Prabhleen Sandhu. The movie has been produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor. The plot revolves around a police officer, Jasmeet Bhamra, who lost her only child in an arcade shooting. Her inner trauma escalates even more when she is given a case of a missing child, which eerily reminds her of her loss.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

