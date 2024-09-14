Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fiery portrayal in The Buckingham Murders is slowly getting applause, and the numbers might soon escalate over the weekend. Currently, the film has done a decent job, opening at 1.62 crore on day 1. This number is impressive, considering the film’s theme.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film maintained a quick pace on day 1 and is escalating further with trade, predicting a jump as high as 90% on day 2, owing to the good word of mouth.

The mature theme, intense narrative, and unique title of the film is accomodating this remarkable increase, that might continue over the weekend reflecting its growing popularity and positive reception.

The Buckingham Murders Budget Recovery!

The film has already recovered money and the budget. At the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders that took place in Mumbai, Ektaa stated that the film has already recovered its budget. “The Buckingham Murders’ full cost has been covered including its P&A. Theatrically and box office wise (in India and worldwide), it’s a profit,” said Balaji Telefilms’ Queen.

On The Lines Of Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film dwells on the tangent of a film like Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was made for a niche audience with a love for compelling storytelling. It earned 1.22 crore on its opening day and earned 18.05 crore in its lifetime, earning a superhit tag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Exceptional Performance

The film’s exceptional critical acclaim testifies it as Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s one of the best performances and one of her most highly reviewed films in her career. Her portrayal of the grieving mother in this mystery thriller has resonated well with audiences, leading to a significant boost in box office numbers. The buzz for the film is expected to continue growing over the weekend.

The Lucky Combo

‘The Buckingham Murders’ marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut as a producer featuring another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following their successful projects like Veere Di Wedding and ‘Crew. Together, they are set to make a strong impact in the mystery thriller genre with this film at the box office!

About The Buckingham Murders

Released in cinemas on September 13, 2024, The Buckingham Murders features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

