Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is the biggest surprise we have witnessed in Bollywood in a long time. While many big-budgeted films have failed to resonate with the audience, this horror-comedy flick continues to add footfalls even in its fifth week. Another jump has been witnessed, courtesy of the buy one get one offer. Scroll below for box office updates on day 30.

This Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres. It was majorly dependent on the word-of-mouth. Unfortunately, despite positive reviews, the Hansal Mehta directorial has not been able to create a high buzz among cine-goers. All in all, there’s no threat to the Stree sequel so far.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

The official numbers are out, and Stree 2 has minted 3.60 crores at the box office on the fifth Friday. This is a bumper jump of 24% in numbers compared to 2.90 crores added to the kitty on the previous day.

The makers pulled off a Friday, the 13th, offer and sold tickets on a buy 1 get 1 offer. While the masses have already showered their love for Stree 2, the promotional strategy very well pulled the remaining cine-goers to the ticket windows, leading to a surge in collections.

After 30 days, Stree 2 box office collections stand at 567.78 crores.

Will it enter the 600 crore club?

It is very well expected that Amar Kaushik’s directorial will surpass the 575 crore mark by the end of this weekend. There has been no announcement of a digital release yet, and the theatre runway is empty. This means Stree 2 could run for a longer period, and if it manages to stay above the 2.50 crore mark on the remaining days, it will soon enter the 600 crore club. Fingers crossed!

If that happens, Stree 2 will achieve another massive milestone as it will be the second Bollywood film in history to enter the 600 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

