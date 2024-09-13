Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has amassed a humongous sum so far at the Indian box office, and it still has some fuel left in it. It is most probably aiming for an entry into the 600 crore club, but before that, it is going to create history by surpassing the Hindi collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 30’s performance!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy flick was released in theatres on August 15. So, today, it successfully completed a month in theatres, and it’s truly commendable that the collection has remained well above 1 crore on each day. In fact, the way it is still attracting footfalls, even on weekdays of the fifth week, the collection is expected to stay above 1 crore.

After earning 2.90 crores on the fifth Thursday, Stree 2 surprisingly witnessed a healthy jump by earning 3.50-3.65 crores on day 30. Such a number is really impressive as today, some Bollywood films have re-released in theatres, along with a fresh new release, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders. It has resulted in a significant loss of shows but the film has done well to fill the number of shows it has been allotted. Also, there was buy 1 get 1 offer for today, which boosted the collection.

Including the estimated collection, Stree 2 stands at 567.68-567.83 crores net at the Indian box office after 30 days. So, it’s in a very comfortable position to surpass Jawan‘s 584 crores to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the Indian box office. It needs less than 16 crores to achieve this historic feat.

Tomorrow, Stree 2 will again witnessed a huge jump, and there’s a chance of hitting 4.50 crores. Then, on Sunday, getting up to 5-5.50 crores looks possible. So, in the next few days, Jawan’s all-time record will be broken.

