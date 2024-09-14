The Greatest Of All Time may have received mixed reviews, but it has had little impact at the box office. In only eight days, The GOAT has registered one crore+ ticket sales in India. If that is not enough, Thalapathy Vijay has officially entered the top 5 highest footfalls of 2024. Scroll below for the exciting update!

The GOAT was released on September 5, 2024. It opened to mixed reviews at the box office but scored the third-biggest opening of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD (93 crores) and Stree 2 (64.80 crores), with 45 crores coming in. The maximum impact has been from Telugu and Kerala states due to floods and the lukewarm response. But despite the effect of the leading markets, Thalapathy Vijay starrer is maintaining a strong hold in theatres.

The Greatest Of All Time Footfalls

As per a report by Sacnilk, The Greatest Of All Time has registered ticket sales of a staggering 1.19 crores in only 8 days. These figures are impressive, given the sci-fi action drama has faced multiple roadblocks in its theatrical run. The film has now made it to the top 5 highest-footfalls of 2024 but there’s a long way to beat #1 Kalki 2898 AD.

Take a look at the top 5 footfalls in India in 2024 below:

Kalki 2898 AD – 3.30 crores+ Stree 2 – 2.30 crores+ HanuMan – 1.44 crores Fighter – 1.20 crores The GOAT – 1.19 crores

The GOAT vs Kalki 2898 AD footfalls

Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest Of All Time will need at least 177% higher ticket sales to beat the ticket sales of Kalki 2898 AD. The mark is pretty far, and with the mixed word-of-mouth, it seems difficult for The GOAT to achieve that feat.

More about The GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles.

Thalapathy Vijay stars in dual roles and charged a staggering sum of 200 crores in salary.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Thalapathy 69: Thalapathy Vijay Charges 100 Crores More Salary Than Robert Downey Jr’s Upfront Fee For Avengers: Endgame?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News